Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1205 Coffeyville Ct, Plano, TX 75023 - **Special - If you bring a deposit by 03/31/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **



Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,694 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living and dining area with a cozy brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with natural lighting! Large bedrooms throughout. Backyard with wooden deck, mature trees, and up-kept landscaping! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4779103)