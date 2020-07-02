All apartments in Plano
1205 Coffeyville Ct
1205 Coffeyville Ct

1205 Coffeyville Court · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Coffeyville Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1205 Coffeyville Ct, Plano, TX 75023 - **Special - If you bring a deposit by 03/31/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,694 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living and dining area with a cozy brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances! Breakfast area with natural lighting! Large bedrooms throughout. Backyard with wooden deck, mature trees, and up-kept landscaping! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4779103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have any available units?
1205 Coffeyville Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have?
Some of 1205 Coffeyville Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Coffeyville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Coffeyville Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Coffeyville Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Coffeyville Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct offer parking?
No, 1205 Coffeyville Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Coffeyville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have a pool?
No, 1205 Coffeyville Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have accessible units?
No, 1205 Coffeyville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Coffeyville Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Coffeyville Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

