1133 Baxter Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WHAT A FIND! Super Spacious, lovely, and move-in ready 4 bedroom jewel that is fully renovated. ACROSS THE STREET FROM GREENBELT & WALKING TRAILS***DON'T MISS THIS ONE. Oversized living and dining rooms ideal for entertaining or family fun with dreamy kitchen opening up to family rm. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout except bedrooms which are carpet. Comfortable and roomy on great neighborhood street plus ultra convenient location & Plano ISD. Come see! All listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer & buyers agent to independently verify all listing data herein.