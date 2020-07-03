All apartments in Plano
1133 Baxter Drive
1133 Baxter Drive

1133 Baxter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Baxter Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WHAT A FIND! Super Spacious, lovely, and move-in ready 4 bedroom jewel that is fully renovated. ACROSS THE STREET FROM GREENBELT & WALKING TRAILS***DON'T MISS THIS ONE. Oversized living and dining rooms ideal for entertaining or family fun with dreamy kitchen opening up to family rm. Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout except bedrooms which are carpet. Comfortable and roomy on great neighborhood street plus ultra convenient location & Plano ISD. Come see! All listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer & buyers agent to independently verify all listing data herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Baxter Drive have any available units?
1133 Baxter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Baxter Drive have?
Some of 1133 Baxter Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Baxter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Baxter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Baxter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Baxter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1133 Baxter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Baxter Drive offers parking.
Does 1133 Baxter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Baxter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Baxter Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Baxter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Baxter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Baxter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Baxter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Baxter Drive has units with dishwashers.

