1116 H Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan concierge bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home near Downtown Plano has been updated to include new paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, new cabinets in the bathroom and kitchen, a nice backyard and a cozy front porch for sitting! The home is in a perfect location, minutes from the lively downtown area. It's within walking distance of the bus stop, and within driving distance of everything you'd need- Haggard Park, Downtown Plano DART Station, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, The Home Depot, IHOP, Michael's, Dollar Tree, Outback Steakhouse and SO much more. Easily hop on US 75 for access into Dallas and the rest of the metroplex.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.