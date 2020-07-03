All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1116 H Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1116 H Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 H Avenue

1116 H Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1116 H Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
concierge
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home near Downtown Plano has been updated to include new paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, new cabinets in the bathroom and kitchen, a nice backyard and a cozy front porch for sitting! The home is in a perfect location, minutes from the lively downtown area. It's within walking distance of the bus stop, and within driving distance of everything you'd need- Haggard Park, Downtown Plano DART Station, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Chipotle Mexican Grill, The Home Depot, IHOP, Michael's, Dollar Tree, Outback Steakhouse and SO much more. Easily hop on US 75 for access into Dallas and the rest of the metroplex.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 H Avenue have any available units?
1116 H Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 H Avenue have?
Some of 1116 H Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 H Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1116 H Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 H Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 H Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1116 H Avenue offer parking?
No, 1116 H Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1116 H Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 H Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 H Avenue have a pool?
No, 1116 H Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1116 H Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1116 H Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 H Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 H Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District