1009 Seabrook Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

1009 Seabrook Drive

1009 Seabrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Seabrook Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious single story home featuring 3 bedrooms and a study with 2 full baths. Located in the exemplary Plano ISD and offering a convenient access to amenities and Hwy 75, this home is bright and spacious. You will love the beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and the study is spacious enough to be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. The backyard is the perfect spot to enjoy a family barbecue or just relax after a long day at work. Lastly, the attached 2 car garage is perfect for Texas weather. This home is not your average rental, come see it today! Pets are accepted on a case to case basis, small or mid-sized dogs and birds accepted, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Seabrook Drive have any available units?
1009 Seabrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Seabrook Drive have?
Some of 1009 Seabrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Seabrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Seabrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Seabrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Seabrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Seabrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Seabrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Seabrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Seabrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Seabrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Seabrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Seabrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Seabrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Seabrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Seabrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

