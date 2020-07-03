1009 Seabrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious single story home featuring 3 bedrooms and a study with 2 full baths. Located in the exemplary Plano ISD and offering a convenient access to amenities and Hwy 75, this home is bright and spacious. You will love the beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and the study is spacious enough to be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. The backyard is the perfect spot to enjoy a family barbecue or just relax after a long day at work. Lastly, the attached 2 car garage is perfect for Texas weather. This home is not your average rental, come see it today! Pets are accepted on a case to case basis, small or mid-sized dogs and birds accepted, no cats.