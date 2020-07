Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance carport courtyard fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to #TheCenturyLife! Comprised of two gorgeous communities of apartments in Pflugerville, TX, Century Stone Hill South Apartments welcomes you with a collection of thirty unique floor plans, as well as easy access to everything Austin and the popular 6th Street District have to offer.



Inside your new home, you will find everything you need to unwind and recharge your batteries. Our layouts are spacious, there’s ample storage space, and the kitchens are well-equipped. Elegant details comprising of private patios and balconies, crown molding, granite countertops, tile flooring, and backsplashes are also part of the deal, as is our SmartHome by Century package. Pets are also more than welcomed on our grounds, and we even have a dog park for them to enjoy.



Speaking of the outside, our common areas will soon become your favorite part about living at Century Stone Hill South Apartments. Lounge by the pool, break a sweat in the fitness center, or sip a coffee at the Cafe, and embrace