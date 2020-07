Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse game room shuffle board trash valet

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.



Your new home at The Highlands has all the style and conveniences youve come to expect, including clay tiled roofs, a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art high definition movie theater, 24-hour fitness center, and luxury interiors that include stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen islands, granite counters and large walk-in closets. Add to the mix your very own private patio or balcony, optional garage, and pet yard, and everything falls into place for youand Fido, too. For your convenience, we offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.