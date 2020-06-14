21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Pflugerville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
47 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
40 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,133
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
Scofield Farms
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1835 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.
Results within 10 miles of Pflugerville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Burnet
29 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11400 Domain Dr
11400 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Domain! - Property Id: 112465 Live at the perfect location where we mix home, work, and play within steps from your front door. Just off of the MoPac Expressway and U.S.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
9701 Stonelake Blvd.
9701 Stonelake Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Austin Arboretum-Northwest - Property Id: 285970 Featuring studio and one bedroom queen suites. Rooms include fully equipped kitchens, wifi, cable TV and self service laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11010 Domain Dr.
11010 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
Furnished, high walk score, pool with BBQ area and cabanas , gym, business center. King bed, large garden tub, faux balcony overlooking shops. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Quick access to highways. On quiet and less traffic side of the Domain.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9525 N Capital Of Texas Hwy
9525 Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
Our condo is conveniently located at the corner of Hwy 183 and N Capital of Texas Hwy. This fully furnished condo of 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom is located in a safe gated community that offers spectacular views into the canyon.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
St. Johns
1 Unit Available
935 La Posada Drive - 1, Unit 132
935 La Posada Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED! IDEAL LOCATION! COMPLETELY REMODELED AND CONTEMPORARY UNIT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! GORGEOUS QUARTZ KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! FRIDGE, WASHER, DRYER INCLUDED! BALCONY OVERLOOKING SERENE GREEN

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Loop
1 Unit Available
302 Genard ST
302 Genard Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1187 sqft
Agents press "Lock" button when done showing to lock the home. Code to back house is the same as front door. 1940s Charmer! House is 2-1 + Detached 1-1 Guest House/Office.

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month

Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville

    As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.

    • Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
    • While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

