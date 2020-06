Amenities

This large house for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an extra room for office or study features over 2,000 sqft. of living space. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile and (carpet in bedrooms), 2 car garage, backyard, sprinklers, highly rated schools in the area, neighborhood pool across the street, walking distance to Stone Hill shopping center, minutes to toll road access.