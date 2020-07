Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub trash valet yoga accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community volleyball court

Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX. Our pet-friendly apartments offer luxe interiors and resort-style amenities to indulge your every need. Located just minutes away from The Domain, Austin’s hottest shopping, dining and entertainment attractions. Browse our floor plan options here, and be sure to contact us to schedule a personal tour today!