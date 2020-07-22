All apartments in Pflugerville
5715 Pleasanton Parkway
5715 Pleasanton Parkway

5715 Pleasanton Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Pleasanton Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Wells Point

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
Brand NEW energy-efficient home ready NOW! Gourmet kitchen with ample counter space & island. Gray cabinets, salt 'n pepper granite, white geo backsplash, light gray tile & carpet, & light gray tile. Community center will include pool with splash pad, 2 parks, & basketball ct. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have any available units?
5715 Pleasanton Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have?
Some of 5715 Pleasanton Parkway's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Pleasanton Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Pleasanton Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Pleasanton Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway offer parking?
No, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway has a pool.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Pleasanton Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Pleasanton Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
