Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home in the desirable neighborhood of Falcon Point in Pflugerville. Home offers 4 bedrooms with 2 1/2 bathrooms, family room, bonus room upstairs and a study/office. The house is located in a cul-de-sac and corner lot with a large fenced in backyard and cover front and back porch. Come see for yourself you will love it.

