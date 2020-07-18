Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20300 Hidden Gully Lane Available 08/10/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/VlofjNR9qIU **



This 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville, Tx. Large single story on an oversized corner homesite with rear covered patio. The family, dining room, and kitchen flow together connected with a large granite breakfast bar. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite counters. Penley Park is close to shopping, dining and entertainment are just a short drive.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Penley Park

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Lots of natural light

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

- Updated Stainless Steel appliances



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable

- Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



