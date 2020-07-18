Amenities
20300 Hidden Gully Lane Available 08/10/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/VlofjNR9qIU **
This 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville, Tx. Large single story on an oversized corner homesite with rear covered patio. The family, dining room, and kitchen flow together connected with a large granite breakfast bar. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite counters. Penley Park is close to shopping, dining and entertainment are just a short drive.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Penley Park
YEAR BUILT: 2018
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Lots of natural light
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
- Updated Stainless Steel appliances
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5914426)