Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
20300 Hidden Gully Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

20300 Hidden Gully Lane

20300 Hidden Gully Cove · No Longer Available
Location

20300 Hidden Gully Cove, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20300 Hidden Gully Lane Available 08/10/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS AND HAVE A VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE.

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/VlofjNR9qIU **

This 3bd/2ba home in Pflugerville, Tx. Large single story on an oversized corner homesite with rear covered patio. The family, dining room, and kitchen flow together connected with a large granite breakfast bar. The kitchen has SS appliances and granite counters. Penley Park is close to shopping, dining and entertainment are just a short drive.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Penley Park
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Lots of natural light
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
- Updated Stainless Steel appliances

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable
- Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5914426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have any available units?
20300 Hidden Gully Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have?
Some of 20300 Hidden Gully Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20300 Hidden Gully Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20300 Hidden Gully Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20300 Hidden Gully Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane offers parking.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have a pool?
No, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have accessible units?
No, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20300 Hidden Gully Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20300 Hidden Gully Lane has units with air conditioning.
