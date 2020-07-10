Amenities

1627 Harness Raceway - $1450.00 - 1377 square feet - 3-2-2 in Pflugerville - No carpet! Kitchen has gas stove w/plenty of cabinet/counter space & pantry closet. Living room has fireplace w/built in shelves. Master bedroom has windows overlooking back yard along, dual vanities in master bath w/large linen closet & walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are good sizes w/nice closet space & windows that face side of the house. Separate laundry room w/direct garage access. Covered patio w/gate that leads to HOA park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



