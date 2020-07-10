All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1627 HARNESS RACEWAY

1627 Harness Race Way · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Harness Race Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Ridge At Steeds Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1627 Harness Raceway - $1450.00 - 1377 square feet - 3-2-2 in Pflugerville - No carpet! Kitchen has gas stove w/plenty of cabinet/counter space & pantry closet. Living room has fireplace w/built in shelves. Master bedroom has windows overlooking back yard along, dual vanities in master bath w/large linen closet & walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are good sizes w/nice closet space & windows that face side of the house. Separate laundry room w/direct garage access. Covered patio w/gate that leads to HOA park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE2690641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have any available units?
1627 HARNESS RACEWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have?
Some of 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1627 HARNESS RACEWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY is pet friendly.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY offers parking.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have a pool?
No, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have accessible units?
No, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1627 HARNESS RACEWAY has units with air conditioning.
