15006 Forum Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*New Fridge in place! Three-month move-in special at $1799- the remander of the lease $1900 Be the first to live in this brand new upgraded home! Upgraded flooring and appliances. Granite countertops. Bonus room with built in shelves. Lawn sprinklers. Security system installed and available to use, Nice landscaping, Spacious Cedar fenced yard. Gated community. Great Schools. Convenient location is seconds from I35 and walking distance to HEB and other shopping. Highly acclaimed Pflulgerville ISD.

