Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready house on a corner lot! Located in the heart of Pflugerville, this home is near major employers like Dell and Samsung, Shopping, Restaurants and Lake Pflugerville. Freshly painted inside and out. Bathrooms have been updated with new flooring and vanities. Open kitchen with stainless appliances and refrigerator.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.