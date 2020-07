Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse online portal

Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices. Feel welcome and relaxed every time you step inside an apartment in Odessa, TX, when you choose our community.



Select from a variety of attractive floor plans to find the elegant one, two, or three-bedroom apartment that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. Your high-end amenities will simply make life more enjoyable. While preparing meals in your gourmet-style kitchen, you’ll feel inspired with elegant granite countertops, smart energy-efficient appliances, and hardwood-style flooring. The high ceilings and spacious living area create an airy, welcoming atmosphere, and you’ll appreciate all the special touches like walk-in closets with built-in shelving, contemporary flooring, garden-style bathtub and having your own private balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air and dine al