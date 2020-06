Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice North Park Addition 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with backyard covered patio. Black granite kitchen counters makes this home a winner. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per outside pet and $350 per inside pet. No Smoking inside. Home is located in a developing area with lots of newer homes. Security Deposit is $2,150.00. Home available as early as 5/30.