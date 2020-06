Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2112 Cumberland - For Lease - Centrally located in Odessa, home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas. Home is compete with central heat and air, fenced in backyard and storage.



Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Please stop by the office at any time to check out keys to view the rental property and start your application process.



(RLNE5820874)