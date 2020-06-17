All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, TX
1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012

1012 Limestone Ave · (347) 380-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Limestone Ave, Odessa, TX 79761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1300.00/mo. The building is pet-friendly with a required pet fee. Most utilities plus basic cable can be paid by the property. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 in person ($35 online) credit and background check. Apply online: diamondequity.net or Call: (347) 380-7355

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have any available units?
1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have?
Some of 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 offers parking.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have a pool?
No, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012 has units with air conditioning.
