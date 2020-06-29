8501 Layna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located very close to N Tarrant Pkwy, Rufe Snow Dr and Davis Blvd, this Beautiful home features 4 big bedrooms with huge closets in every room, 2.1 bathrooms. Master bedroom with extra sized custom made walk-in closet and jet tub in master bath. Crown molding, high ceilings, very open and bright floor plan. Large kitchen with island and lots of cabinets, huge pantry and big laundry area with extra space for freezer and water line for extra refrigerator. Great and established neighborhood. Big corner lot with covered patio and private yard. Garage entrance on the side. Going to Keller best schools in Keller ISD. This house is ready to be your HOME!