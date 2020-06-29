All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:42 AM

8501 Layna Court

8501 Layna Court · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Layna Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

Conveniently located very close to N Tarrant Pkwy, Rufe Snow Dr and Davis Blvd, this Beautiful home features 4 big bedrooms with huge closets in every room, 2.1 bathrooms. Master bedroom with extra sized custom made walk-in closet and jet tub in master bath. Crown molding, high ceilings, very open and bright floor plan. Large kitchen with island and lots of cabinets, huge pantry and big laundry area with extra space for freezer and water line for extra refrigerator. Great and established neighborhood. Big corner lot with covered patio and private yard. Garage entrance on the side. Going to Keller best schools in Keller ISD. This house is ready to be your HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Layna Court have any available units?
8501 Layna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Layna Court have?
Some of 8501 Layna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Layna Court currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Layna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Layna Court pet-friendly?
No, 8501 Layna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8501 Layna Court offer parking?
Yes, 8501 Layna Court offers parking.
Does 8501 Layna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Layna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Layna Court have a pool?
No, 8501 Layna Court does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Layna Court have accessible units?
No, 8501 Layna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Layna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Layna Court has units with dishwashers.

