All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like
Grayson Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
Grayson Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Grayson Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
6901 NE Loop 820 · (817) 330-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0826 · Avail. Sep 4

$918

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 1428 · Avail. Jul 18

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Jul 16

$943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 · Avail. now

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1627 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grayson Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Come home to Grayson Ridge and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes for rent in North Richland Hills, TX offer comfort and convenience amidst a tranquil setting.Inside our homes, you’ll find roomy layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with crisp white cabinets, granite-style countertops, upgraded modern appliances, plus a private patio or balcony with extra storage space.Your commute will be a breeze with our convenient location off the NE Loop 820, just 12 miles from downtown Fort Worth. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Select breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grayson Ridge have any available units?
Grayson Ridge has 14 units available starting at $918 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Grayson Ridge have?
Some of Grayson Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grayson Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Grayson Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grayson Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Grayson Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Grayson Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Grayson Ridge offers parking.
Does Grayson Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grayson Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grayson Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Grayson Ridge has a pool.
Does Grayson Ridge have accessible units?
No, Grayson Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Grayson Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grayson Ridge has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Richland Hills Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College DistrictDallas Theological Seminary