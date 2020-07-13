Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet cafe lobby

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Come home to Grayson Ridge and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes for rent in North Richland Hills, TX offer comfort and convenience amidst a tranquil setting.Inside our homes, you’ll find roomy layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with crisp white cabinets, granite-style countertops, upgraded modern appliances, plus a private patio or balcony with extra storage space.Your commute will be a breeze with our convenient location off the NE Loop 820, just 12 miles from downtown Fort Worth. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!