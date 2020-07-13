Apartment List
251 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,963
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
11 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,369
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Holiday West
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
18 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1219 sqft
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1373 sqft
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
23 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
8 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1070 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sparkling pool capped by fountain. Fitness center with free weights, direct access to jogging trail. Wheelchair access. Open kitchens with breakfast bars. Less than a mile to I-35/North Freeway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
203 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.

July 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report. North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Richland Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month

North Richland Hills rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Richland Hills stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,364 for a two-bedroom. North Richland Hills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in North Richland Hills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    North Richland Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in North Richland Hills, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. North Richland Hills is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • North Richland Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,364 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in North Richland Hills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Richland Hills than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in North Richland Hills.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

