All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like Oxford at Iron Horse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
Oxford at Iron Horse
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Oxford at Iron Horse

6100 Browning Dr · (817) 592-9851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-13307 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 18-18201 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 17-17101 · Avail. Sep 8

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-18102 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 32-32103 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 38-38101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Iron Horse.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
media room
playground
pool table
volleyball court
Oxford at Iron Horse is a Luxury Apartment Community in North Richland Hills, Texas featuring non-smoking apartment homes with beautifully-appointed amenities such as soaring nine-foot ceilings, stylish hardwood flooring, expansive garden tubs, and large walk-in closets. Located in the heart of North Richland Hills, Oxford at Iron Horse provides a convenient location to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, but with our resort-style community features you may never want to leave the comforts of home. Residents will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool with waterfall, exclusive media room, and sand volleyball court. With ample style, conscious design, and first-rate customer service, our community has been constructed to accommodate even the most discerning resident. View our gallery, and come see what all the hype is all about at Oxford at Iron Horse Apartments in North Richland Hills.\n\nAMAZING AMENITIESFROM THE INSIDE OUT, YOU WILL LOVE OUR AMAZING AMENITIES.\nSPACIOUS FLOOR PLANSOUR FABULOUS FLOOR PLANS WILL MAKE COMING HOME A JOY.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $131 - $350 Sure Deposit - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $287.50 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Iron Horse have any available units?
Oxford at Iron Horse has 18 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford at Iron Horse have?
Some of Oxford at Iron Horse's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Iron Horse currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Iron Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Iron Horse pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Iron Horse is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Iron Horse offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Iron Horse offers parking.
Does Oxford at Iron Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oxford at Iron Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Iron Horse have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Iron Horse has a pool.
Does Oxford at Iron Horse have accessible units?
No, Oxford at Iron Horse does not have accessible units.
Does Oxford at Iron Horse have units with dishwashers?
No, Oxford at Iron Horse does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oxford at Iron Horse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity