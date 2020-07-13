Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room media room playground pool table volleyball court

Oxford at Iron Horse is a Luxury Apartment Community in North Richland Hills, Texas featuring non-smoking apartment homes with beautifully-appointed amenities such as soaring nine-foot ceilings, stylish hardwood flooring, expansive garden tubs, and large walk-in closets. Located in the heart of North Richland Hills, Oxford at Iron Horse provides a convenient location to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, but with our resort-style community features you may never want to leave the comforts of home. Residents will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool with waterfall, exclusive media room, and sand volleyball court. With ample style, conscious design, and first-rate customer service, our community has been constructed to accommodate even the most discerning resident. View our gallery, and come see what all the hype is all about at Oxford at Iron Horse Apartments in North Richland Hills.



AMAZING AMENITIESFROM THE INSIDE OUT, YOU WILL LOVE OUR AMAZING AMENITIES.

SPACIOUS FLOOR PLANSOUR FABULOUS FLOOR PLANS WILL MAKE COMING HOME A JOY.

