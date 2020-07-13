Amenities
Oxford at Iron Horse is a Luxury Apartment Community in North Richland Hills, Texas featuring non-smoking apartment homes with beautifully-appointed amenities such as soaring nine-foot ceilings, stylish hardwood flooring, expansive garden tubs, and large walk-in closets. Located in the heart of North Richland Hills, Oxford at Iron Horse provides a convenient location to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, but with our resort-style community features you may never want to leave the comforts of home. Residents will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool with waterfall, exclusive media room, and sand volleyball court. With ample style, conscious design, and first-rate customer service, our community has been constructed to accommodate even the most discerning resident. View our gallery, and come see what all the hype is all about at Oxford at Iron Horse Apartments in North Richland Hills.\n\nAMAZING AMENITIESFROM THE INSIDE OUT, YOU WILL LOVE OUR AMAZING AMENITIES.\nSPACIOUS FLOOR PLANSOUR FABULOUS FLOOR PLANS WILL MAKE COMING HOME A JOY.\n