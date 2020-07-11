60 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Richland Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the mo...
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1219 sqft
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,101
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
32 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
26 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
28 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
28 Units Available
Fossil
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
19 Units Available
Fossil
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
38 Units Available
Fairway Bend
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,155
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1126 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
19 Units Available
Fossil
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
76 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
27 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,255
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
80 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
43 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1269 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
213 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
26 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
18 Units Available
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-820 and I-35W. Easy to access from Downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a picnic area and fitness center. Each apartment features a balcony or patio, coffered ceilings, and faux wood plank flooring.
34 Units Available
Cultural District
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,055
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1271 sqft
Within walking distance to West 7th District's best shopping, dining and entertainment venues. One- and two-bedroom homes featuring open-concept gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Amenities include a residents' club with mini bar and outdoor lounge.
City Guide for North Richland Hills, TX

Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.

This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Richland Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in North Richland Hills, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Richland Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Richland Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

