Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:49 AM

7909 Main Street

7909 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Main Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 on Smithfield Main St., walking distance to the new train stop to DFW or Downtown Ft. Worth. This home has been remodeled and updated throughout. New paint, new carpet, new ceramic tile floors, light fixtures, epoxy coated oversized garage floors and more. The awesome study is finished in all-natural wood, restored to its original cozy look, just like the day it was built. This home sits on more than a half-acre with mature trees and even a swing for the kids to play on in the front yard. This fine home is located in the sought after Birdville ISD, with the elementary school only a block away and accessible without crossing any street. Hurry, at this price and square footage, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Main Street have any available units?
7909 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Main Street have?
Some of 7909 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7909 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Main Street offers parking.
Does 7909 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Main Street have a pool?
No, 7909 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 7909 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Main Street has units with dishwashers.

