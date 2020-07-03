7909 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 on Smithfield Main St., walking distance to the new train stop to DFW or Downtown Ft. Worth. This home has been remodeled and updated throughout. New paint, new carpet, new ceramic tile floors, light fixtures, epoxy coated oversized garage floors and more. The awesome study is finished in all-natural wood, restored to its original cozy look, just like the day it was built. This home sits on more than a half-acre with mature trees and even a swing for the kids to play on in the front yard. This fine home is located in the sought after Birdville ISD, with the elementary school only a block away and accessible without crossing any street. Hurry, at this price and square footage, it won't last long!