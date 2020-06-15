7809 Owen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location. Location !! Charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in North Richland Hills. Fireplace is Woodburning and the living room has beautiful built in bookshelves!! This rental has neutral paint and easy to maintain flooring in the living areas of the home. The kitchen is light and bright with white cabinets and features a flat top stove. Shopping and Entertainment is also very close! This home does have Pet restrictions. This Very Clean Home will not last long !! Ready for you and your family today.