7809 Owen Drive
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

7809 Owen Drive

7809 Owen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7809 Owen Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
College Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location. Location !! Charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths located in North Richland Hills. Fireplace is Woodburning and the living room has beautiful built in bookshelves!! This rental has neutral paint and easy to maintain flooring in the living areas of the home. The kitchen is light and bright with white cabinets and features a flat top stove. Shopping and Entertainment is also very close! This home does have Pet restrictions. This Very Clean Home will not last long !! Ready for you and your family today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

