Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7510 Connie Lane Available 02/29/20 Beautiful duplex unit in NRH - Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage in Birdville ISD. New inside and outside paint. Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Eat in kitchen and good size den with fireplace. Newer stove. Fenced yard. No smoking, no housing. TAR app. $45 app fee. Property closing escrow end of May.



(RLNE3277108)