Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful well taken care of home. Home has vaulted ceilings in living, master and 1 BR. Gorgeous laminate flooring in LR, DR and hall. Master bedroom has His & Her closets plus 2 bonus closets. Updated master bathroom. Laundry room has lots of extra storage. Dining room overlooks large, lush backyard. Covered Patio in back yard. Another Patio in front. Lots of natural light. Available Aug 1st. Might be available for July move in. Please no smokers and no pets. No Refrigerator.