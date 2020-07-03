7432 Sandhurst Lane S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! This three bedroom two bath home in the heart of North Richland Hills is a must see! Spacious living room and dining room combo. Ceiling fan in living area to keep you cool in the hot summer! You will love the large covered patio, spacious back yard, and eloquent fireplace. Rental house is located in a great school district and centrally located close to highways, shopping, and family friendly entertainment.