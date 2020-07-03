All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7432 Sandhurst Lane S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7432 Sandhurst Lane S
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:49 AM

7432 Sandhurst Lane S

7432 South Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7432 South Sandhurst Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! This three bedroom two bath home in the heart of North Richland Hills is a must see! Spacious living room and dining room combo. Ceiling fan in living area to keep you cool in the hot summer! You will love the large covered patio, spacious back yard, and eloquent fireplace. Rental house is located in a great school district and centrally located close to highways, shopping, and family friendly entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have any available units?
7432 Sandhurst Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have?
Some of 7432 Sandhurst Lane S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 Sandhurst Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
7432 Sandhurst Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 Sandhurst Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S offers parking.
Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have a pool?
No, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have accessible units?
No, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 Sandhurst Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 Sandhurst Lane S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary