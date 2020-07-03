7416 Meadowview Terrace

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in quiet residential neighborhood. Great Kitchen very light & bright, updated with newer stainless appliances. Formal Dining Room could be Study. Nice Patio, also storage shed. Pets on a case-by-case basis. (No large or exotic animals) Lawn Service will be provided by Landlord as needed. Tenant responsible for watering to keep grass green, while following water restrictions. $250 of deposit will be held for Professional Carpet Cleaning, If home is not left clean AT MOVE OUT $250 more of the deposit will be held for cleaning. Tenant to professionally treat all carpet stains - do not remove stains with products that discolor carpet.