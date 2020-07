Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and freshly updated! This spacious 4 bedroom - split bedrooms - home has been updated with new granite counter tops in kitchen, new carpet and vinyl wood plank floors. The great BISD schools and a huge backyard with covered patio will make you want to call this place home!