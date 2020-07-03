All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7337 Post Oak Drive

7337 Post Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7337 Post Oak Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Come see this Custom built home in North Richland Hills features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, new paint and flooring, vinyl plank throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Well taken care of home with close range to shopping and schools. Rear garage and entry, large fenced in back yard. Storage building in backyard.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you. Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7337 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
7337 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7337 Post Oak Drive have?
Some of 7337 Post Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7337 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7337 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7337 Post Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7337 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7337 Post Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7337 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7337 Post Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7337 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7337 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 Post Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

