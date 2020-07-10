7004 Green Ridge Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Drive up to this meticulously maintained home with new driveway, plush green lawn & fresh flower beds! Completely repainted inside with updated fixtures! Gorgeous new waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring! Beautifully updated kitchen - all new cabinetry with soft-close doors, quartz countertops & backsplash, undermount sink, updated plumbing fixtures & pantry. Huge living area with wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master Suite - updated bathroom with dual sinks! Home backs East for afternoon shade on the patio - nice shade trees, and storage shed. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with landlord approval. Lawn care included in price! NO SMOKING IN HOME, GARAGE OR OUTSIDE. Tenant to verify schools.