Location

7004 Green Ridge Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Drive up to this meticulously maintained home with new driveway, plush green lawn & fresh flower beds! Completely repainted inside with updated fixtures! Gorgeous new waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring! Beautifully updated kitchen - all new cabinetry with soft-close doors, quartz countertops & backsplash, undermount sink, updated plumbing fixtures & pantry. Huge living area with wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master Suite - updated bathroom with dual sinks! Home backs East for afternoon shade on the patio - nice shade trees, and storage shed. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with landlord approval. Lawn care included in price! NO SMOKING IN HOME, GARAGE OR OUTSIDE. Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have any available units?
7004 Green Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have?
Some of 7004 Green Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Green Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Green Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Green Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7004 Green Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Green Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Green Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 7004 Green Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 7004 Green Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Green Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Green Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

