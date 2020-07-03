All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6852 Greenleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6852 Greenleaf Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:43 AM

6852 Greenleaf Drive

6852 Greenleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6852 Greenleaf Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 8-14-19. Fantastic 3-2-2 in N Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Soaring ceilings, granite countertops, spacious rooms, lovely curved windows, architectural details & so much more! This bright & spacious home has a huge 20x16 family room with a classic brick fireplace, open formal dining with a pretty chandelier, cute breakfast area for morning coffee & a great kitchen with center island, built-in microwave, gas stove & refrigerator included! Oversized 18x13 master en suite has a nice walk-in closet & a beautiful bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, utility with built-ins plus washer-dryer included! Decorative lighting, fixtures, covered patio & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have any available units?
6852 Greenleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have?
Some of 6852 Greenleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6852 Greenleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6852 Greenleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 Greenleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6852 Greenleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6852 Greenleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6852 Greenleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 6852 Greenleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6852 Greenleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 Greenleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6852 Greenleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary