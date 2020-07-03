6852 Greenleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 8-14-19. Fantastic 3-2-2 in N Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Soaring ceilings, granite countertops, spacious rooms, lovely curved windows, architectural details & so much more! This bright & spacious home has a huge 20x16 family room with a classic brick fireplace, open formal dining with a pretty chandelier, cute breakfast area for morning coffee & a great kitchen with center island, built-in microwave, gas stove & refrigerator included! Oversized 18x13 master en suite has a nice walk-in closet & a beautiful bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, utility with built-ins plus washer-dryer included! Decorative lighting, fixtures, covered patio & more!