Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6609 Central Avenue
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:25 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6609 Central Avenue
6609 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
6609 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large two bed room duplex with two full baths. New paint and new vinyl plank flooring. Fenced back yard and outside storage at car port. New counter tops and microwave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6609 Central Avenue have any available units?
6609 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6609 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6609 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6609 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 6609 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6609 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6609 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6609 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
