This 1,586 square foot one story home sits on a 9,600 square foot lot in the City of Fort Worth, TX and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built in 1956, this home features expansive living space, Granite Counter-Tops, Gas Stove and wood burning fireplace. Nearby schools include Birdville and David E Smith Elementary Schools. Local conveniences such as grocery stores and shops are steps away.