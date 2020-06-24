Broadmoor Drive - 1728

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available Now! Cute Garden Home located in established New Braunfels neighborhood at Walnut Estates! Allergy free tile floors inside and an easily maintained yard is perfect for any busy lifestyle. The kitchen is large enough for a bistro table or bakers rack & includes Refrigerator! High ceilings, an open living area with fireplace, nice dining, plus 3 bedrooms. Enjoy the best of both; relax in your favorite patio chair on the covered front porch, or party at Landa Park/Schlitterbahn - you can have both!

ALLERGY FREE; NO CARPET! Includes Refrigerator! Easy maintenance zero lot-line Yard & pretty front Porch. Centrally located to Austin/San Antonio. Apply http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications everyone over 18. Pay App fee online; Security Deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120