New Braunfels, TX
963 Floating Star
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

963 Floating Star

963 Floating Star · No Longer Available
Location

963 Floating Star, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
963 Floating Star Available 07/16/19 Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex in a Convenient Location! Perfect for Commuters! - Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex In A Convenient Location! Perfect for Commuters! This Home Comes with a Covered Back Patio, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Sprinkler System, and Tons of Other Amenities such as a Breakfast Bar, Beautifully Tiled Kitchen Countertops w/ Backsplash, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stove, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, and Walk In Closet! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 65lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3704132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Floating Star have any available units?
963 Floating Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 963 Floating Star have?
Some of 963 Floating Star's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Floating Star currently offering any rent specials?
963 Floating Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Floating Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Floating Star is pet friendly.
Does 963 Floating Star offer parking?
Yes, 963 Floating Star offers parking.
Does 963 Floating Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Floating Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Floating Star have a pool?
No, 963 Floating Star does not have a pool.
Does 963 Floating Star have accessible units?
No, 963 Floating Star does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Floating Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 Floating Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Floating Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Floating Star does not have units with air conditioning.
