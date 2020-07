Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice custom Parker Distinguished Home for lease in North Ranch Estates. This house has been well taken care of. Entry Tower, tall ceilings, tile and wood vinyl floors, corian counters, new appliances and a great use of space with minimal hallways.



Brand new Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer and dryer!!!



A dog may be allowed upon owner approval with deposit as long as renters and homeowner insurance covers it. Owner is listing agents father.