793 Perryman St
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

793 Perryman St

793 Perryman Street · No Longer Available
Location

793 Perryman Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage house situated on a 1-acre corner lot in New Braunfels.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, remodeled and updated master bathroom, storage, washer dryer connections, and fenced-in backyard. No Utilities included.
Rental is pet friendly with pet deposit. Date Available: Mar 16th 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required.
For rental criteria and an application, please email:
v.i.LtdManagement@gmail.com
Please submit the form on this page or contact V.I. Ltd Management at 512-825-5449 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

