793 Perryman St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 Car Garage house situated on a 1-acre corner lot in New Braunfels.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, remodeled and updated master bathroom, storage, washer dryer connections, and fenced-in backyard. No Utilities included.

Rental is pet friendly with pet deposit. Date Available: Mar 16th 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required.

For rental criteria and an application, please email:

v.i.LtdManagement@gmail.com

Please submit the form on this page or contact V.I. Ltd Management at 512-825-5449 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.