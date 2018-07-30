All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

742 Anthem Lane

742 Anthem Lane · No Longer Available
Location

742 Anthem Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
742 Anthem Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4/2.5/2 Home in Heritage Park at Morningside! GREAT Location! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 Home in Heritage Park at Morningside! GREAT Location! This Bright and Open Home is Filled with Amenities Including Stainless Appliances such as a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built In Microwave, Granite Countertops, Oversized Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Master Downstairs, Office, Game Room, Huge Master Walk In Closet, Walk In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, Covered Porch, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4891079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Anthem Lane have any available units?
742 Anthem Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 742 Anthem Lane have?
Some of 742 Anthem Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Anthem Lane currently offering any rent specials?
742 Anthem Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Anthem Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Anthem Lane is pet friendly.
Does 742 Anthem Lane offer parking?
No, 742 Anthem Lane does not offer parking.
Does 742 Anthem Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Anthem Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Anthem Lane have a pool?
No, 742 Anthem Lane does not have a pool.
Does 742 Anthem Lane have accessible units?
No, 742 Anthem Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Anthem Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Anthem Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Anthem Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Anthem Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
