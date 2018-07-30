Amenities

742 Anthem Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4/2.5/2 Home in Heritage Park at Morningside! GREAT Location! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 Home in Heritage Park at Morningside! GREAT Location! This Bright and Open Home is Filled with Amenities Including Stainless Appliances such as a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Built In Microwave, Granite Countertops, Oversized Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Master Downstairs, Office, Game Room, Huge Master Walk In Closet, Walk In Shower & Double Vanity in Master Bath, Covered Porch, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



