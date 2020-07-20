All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

723 Gristmill Dr

723 Gristmill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

723 Gristmill Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
723 Gristmill Dr Available 05/15/19 Check Out This Impressive 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Tons of Upgrades! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! Check Out This Impressive 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Tons of Upgrades! Features Include Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar and Granite Countertops, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stacked Washer and Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Floors, Master Bedroom Downstairs, and Walk In Closets. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Gristmill Floorplan.

(RLNE3993082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Gristmill Dr have any available units?
723 Gristmill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 723 Gristmill Dr have?
Some of 723 Gristmill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Gristmill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Gristmill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Gristmill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Gristmill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Gristmill Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Gristmill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Gristmill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Gristmill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Gristmill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Gristmill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Gristmill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
