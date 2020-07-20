Amenities

723 Gristmill Dr Available 05/15/19 Check Out This Impressive 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Tons of Upgrades! Minutes from Gruene & Downtown New Braunfels! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels. Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! Check Out This Impressive 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Tons of Upgrades! Features Include Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar and Granite Countertops, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stacked Washer and Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Floors, Master Bedroom Downstairs, and Walk In Closets. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes. Gristmill Floorplan.



