Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking guest parking

720 Gristmill Dr Available 07/15/20 Bright And Open 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Stainless Appliances! Minutes From Downtown New Braunfels! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Bright and Open 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3424700)