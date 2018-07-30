All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

720 Gristmill Dr

720 Gristmill Dr · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Gristmill Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 720 Gristmill Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
guest parking
720 Gristmill Dr Available 07/15/20 Bright And Open 3/2.5/2 Townhome With Stainless Appliances! Minutes From Downtown New Braunfels! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More. Bright and Open 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Lots of Upgrades and Stainless Appliances! This Townhome Has Awesome Features Including an Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Wood Plank Tile/Carpet Flooring, Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity + Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Covered Back Patio, and Fenced Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Must Be Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Additional Guest Parking Near Mailboxes.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3424700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Gristmill Dr have any available units?
720 Gristmill Dr has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 Gristmill Dr have?
Some of 720 Gristmill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Gristmill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
720 Gristmill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Gristmill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Gristmill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 720 Gristmill Dr does offer parking.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Gristmill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr have a pool?
No, 720 Gristmill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr have accessible units?
No, 720 Gristmill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Gristmill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Gristmill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Gristmill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
