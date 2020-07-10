All apartments in New Braunfels
697 Creekside Circle

697 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

697 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
697 Creekside Circle Available 06/15/20 3/2/2 Duplex Close To Creekside Shopping Center! Near Restaurants & Entertainment! - 3/2/2 Duplex Close To Creekside Shopping Center! Near Restaurants & Entertainment! This Home Comes Complete with Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops with Backsplash, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Walk-In Closets, Fenced In Backyard, Back Patio, Sprinkler System, and Xeriscaped Front Yard with Care Included! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3191125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Creekside Circle have any available units?
697 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 697 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 697 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
697 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 697 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 697 Creekside Circle offer parking?
No, 697 Creekside Circle does not offer parking.
Does 697 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 697 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 697 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 697 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 697 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

