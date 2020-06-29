661 Sheridan Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2018 2 story home offering 5 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and a game room upstairs. Master is on the first floor and offers his and her closets, his and her sinks, separate garden tub and shower. The formal dining room can be used as a study or flex room. Kitchen opens up to the family room, great for entertaining! Tile flooring on the first floor for easy care. Walk in pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large corner lot with a nice covered porch in the front and covered patio in the back! Great location as quaint neighborhood is tucked away yet easy access to main roads and I35 as well as plenty of restaurants and shopping!