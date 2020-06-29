All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 661 Sheridan Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
661 Sheridan Park
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

661 Sheridan Park

661 Sheridan Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

661 Sheridan Park, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2018 2 story home offering 5 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and a game room upstairs. Master is on the first floor and offers his and her closets, his and her sinks, separate garden tub and shower. The formal dining room can be used as a study or flex room. Kitchen opens up to the family room, great for entertaining! Tile flooring on the first floor for easy care. Walk in pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large corner lot with a nice covered porch in the front and covered patio in the back! Great location as quaint neighborhood is tucked away yet easy access to main roads and I35 as well as plenty of restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Sheridan Park have any available units?
661 Sheridan Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 661 Sheridan Park have?
Some of 661 Sheridan Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Sheridan Park currently offering any rent specials?
661 Sheridan Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Sheridan Park pet-friendly?
No, 661 Sheridan Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 661 Sheridan Park offer parking?
Yes, 661 Sheridan Park offers parking.
Does 661 Sheridan Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Sheridan Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Sheridan Park have a pool?
No, 661 Sheridan Park does not have a pool.
Does 661 Sheridan Park have accessible units?
No, 661 Sheridan Park does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Sheridan Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Sheridan Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Sheridan Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Sheridan Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas