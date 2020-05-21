All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

656 Community Dr

656 Community Drive · No Longer Available
Location

656 Community Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
2 Weeks FREE! 4/3.5/2 Adorable and Spacious Two Story House with Upstairs Game Room! - *2 Weeks Free Rent! 4/3.5/2 Adorable and Spacious Two Story House with Upstairs Game Room! Comes with Stainless Steel Appliances (Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, & Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Nice Open Floorplan, Walk In Shower/Separate Tub in the Master Bath, Sprinkler System, Back Patio, and Fenced In Backyard! Close to Shopping and IH 35 for Commuters! CISD.

*All pets are a case by case basis, owner must approve.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5166767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Community Dr have any available units?
656 Community Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 656 Community Dr have?
Some of 656 Community Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Community Dr currently offering any rent specials?
656 Community Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Community Dr pet-friendly?
No, 656 Community Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 656 Community Dr offer parking?
No, 656 Community Dr does not offer parking.
Does 656 Community Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Community Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Community Dr have a pool?
No, 656 Community Dr does not have a pool.
Does 656 Community Dr have accessible units?
No, 656 Community Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Community Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Community Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Community Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Community Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

