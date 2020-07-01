All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

647 Anthem Ln

647 Anthem Lane · No Longer Available
Location

647 Anthem Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come by and view this beautiful new home. This home feels spacious walking in the door with the wide hallways, high ceilings and french doors leading into the down stairs office and upstairs master bedroom. The beautiful white kitchen cabinets with black appliances has a luxurious and spacious feel. Retreat upstairs and relax in the second living room or game area. The master bedroom with on suite master bathroom features double vanity, tub, tile shower and large walk in closet. Don't miss your chance to call this beautiful house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Anthem Ln have any available units?
647 Anthem Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 647 Anthem Ln currently offering any rent specials?
647 Anthem Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Anthem Ln pet-friendly?
No, 647 Anthem Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 647 Anthem Ln offer parking?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not offer parking.
Does 647 Anthem Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Anthem Ln have a pool?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not have a pool.
Does 647 Anthem Ln have accessible units?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Anthem Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Anthem Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Anthem Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

