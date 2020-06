Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage

This beautiful two story home boasts lots of closet space and two flexible rooms. Entry room can be used for office and upstairs has another great space for office, gym or lounging. No carpet in home. The spacious master is upstairs and gets the morning sunshine. Kitchen is open to living area and has lots of windows for the added light. Neighborhood is quiet and home is very close to Morningside Park. Home is ready to move in today!