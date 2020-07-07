All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:24 AM

612 E South Street

612 East South Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 East South Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome, one story home nestled on 3 lots--TOTALLY REMODELED WITH THE BEST OF THE BEST FOR MODERN CONVENIENCE & ELEGANT, SLEEK STYLE. Charming, TEXAS HILL COUNTRY exterior combined with a contemporary , tasteful , interior boasting top of the line ss appliances, large picture windows, soft grey cabinetry, & more. Enjoy privacy and shade of mature trees, fantastic over-sized, detached garage, and plenty of parking for RVs, boats, trucks, etc. Ideal location--walk to Schlittterbahn, library & Comal River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 E South Street have any available units?
612 E South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 612 E South Street have?
Some of 612 E South Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 E South Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 E South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E South Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 E South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 612 E South Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 E South Street offers parking.
Does 612 E South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 E South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E South Street have a pool?
No, 612 E South Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 E South Street have accessible units?
No, 612 E South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 E South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 E South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 E South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

