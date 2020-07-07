612 E South Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome, one story home nestled on 3 lots--TOTALLY REMODELED WITH THE BEST OF THE BEST FOR MODERN CONVENIENCE & ELEGANT, SLEEK STYLE. Charming, TEXAS HILL COUNTRY exterior combined with a contemporary , tasteful , interior boasting top of the line ss appliances, large picture windows, soft grey cabinetry, & more. Enjoy privacy and shade of mature trees, fantastic over-sized, detached garage, and plenty of parking for RVs, boats, trucks, etc. Ideal location--walk to Schlittterbahn, library & Comal River.