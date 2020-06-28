All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

607 Gloria Avenue

607 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 Gloria Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute House on Private Quiet Street. Backs up to Greenbelt. 3/2/2 + Laundry Room. One Story. Large Yard with Storage Building. Over 1300 Sf in New Braunfels ISD. Ready for Occupancy April 15. A pet may be allowed at owners discretion. NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
607 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 607 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 607 Gloria Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Gloria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 607 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Gloria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Gloria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Gloria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
